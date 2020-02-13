KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick police arrested two people Wednesday night for spray painting graffiti onto a car.
On Feb. 12 at 11:30 p.m., an officer saw four people in the 100 block of N. Fruitland St. spray painting graffiti onto a vehicle. When the officer tried to contact them, they got into a car and drove west on W. Albany Ave.
The officer watched their car run into a tree at W. Albany Ave. and N. Ione St. Two people ran away and were not found.
The driver, 20-year-old Laura Mares, was arrested and booked for reckless driving after being cleared of injuries at Trios Hospital. A 16-year-old boy passenger was arrested for malicious mischief and later released to his parents. The involved vehicle was towed for a search warrant.