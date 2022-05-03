Kennewick police at home where housekeeper found dead body

KENNEWICK, Wash. —
A housekeeper discovered a dead body inside a residence around the 400 block of S Buchanon Street around 2:15 p.m. on May 3. They notified the Kennewick Police Department, who believes the death was not natural and is investigating it as a homicide.
The victim’s identity is currently unknown. Detectives are on scene and the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab is en route, according to Lieutenant Jason Kiel.
Anyone with information is asked to call 509-628-0333.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.