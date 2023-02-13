Kennewick Police attempt to identify suspect car from road rage shooting

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is asking the public for help after a road rage incident on February 7. Officers were called to Bob Olson Parkway and Hildebrand Road after someone reported being shot at, according to the KPD post.
The caller told police that a man in a silver sedan had shot at their car once with a handgun. Officers found a bullet hole in their car, matching this story, according to KPD.
KPD has provided pictures of the car it suspects is involved using the interior cameras from a school bus that was nearby at the time.
“We understand the pictures are low quality, but anyone with information on the suspect is encouraged to call non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333 or submit a tip on kpdtips.com.,” said KPD.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.