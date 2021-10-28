Kennewick Police confirm one person was shot Thursday night

KENNEWICK, WA-
Kennewick Police say one person was shot near W Hood Avenue and N Tweedt Street in Kennewick.
They were transported to a local hospital. Police know who the suspect is but they are not in police custody at this time.
Pasco Police, Richland Police, and on-duty SWAT were dispatched to the scene to assist KPD. Detectives were also called to the scene to investigate.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.