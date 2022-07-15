KENNEWICK, Wash.--
At least two subjects exchanged gunfire leading to the death of one last night, according to Kennewick Police Department (KPD). Officers responded to a weapons complaint, involving a crash off W Clearwater Ave and N Kellogg St. close to 10 p.m. on Thursday.
KPD determined this to be a targeted gang-related incident. 30-year-old Jordan Patrick Taylor died on scene. A second man was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
24-year-old Triston Broome was taken into custody for his role in the incident. He was booked into the Benton County Jail for the alleged crime of Assault in the 2nd Degree with a deadly weapon.
