KENNEWICK, Wash. - Through investigating a shooting that happened August 19, the Kennewick Police Department has connected four gang-related shootings around the 1100 block of W 10th Avenue.
Detectives served two search warrants on the morning of August 24 with the Tri-City Regional SWAT team. They searched two apartments in the area and found multiple guns.
Two people were arrested during the search; a 19-year-old male for the unlawful discharge of a firearm and a 15-year-old for possession of a stolen firearm.
The case is still being investigated.
