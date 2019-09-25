KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police closed the 2200 block of Vancouver Street in their attempt to arrest a drive-by shooting suspect Tuesday night.

Police, with the help of the Tri-City Regional SWAT Team and Benton County Sheriff's Gang Unit, tired to arrest Nicholas Medelez. They say he is connected to a drive-by shooting that happened on Sunday.

Officers did not find Medelez at the residence but they did find what they think are the weapons used at the drive-by shooting. Police will investigate the weapons and will issue a nationwide extraditable warrant for Medelez's arrest.

Police also arrested 22 year-old Mitchell Talavera on Tuesday related to the shooting.

This is a developing story and we'll continue to update as we learn more.