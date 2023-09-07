KENNEWICK, Wash.- According to a Facebook post made by the Kennewick Police Department, an investigation is currently underway for an alleged assault with a firearm.
According to KPD, A suspect is in custody after a reported assault on August 24, 2023.
On September 7 detectives located the car involved in the incident in the Southridge High School parking lot.
According to KPD, the car initially stopped as officers approached the car. However, the car suddenly drove away.
The car then drove back through the Southridge High School parking lot which prompted a school lockdown according to KPD.
The suspect's car drove away but was quickly located on the 1600 block of South Union Street.
KPD detectives then arrested the 17-year-old driver.
The vehicle was towed for evidence according to KPD.
This is an ongoing investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.