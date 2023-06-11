KENNEWICK, Wash.- According to a Facebook post from the Kennewick Police Department, two men were arrested for threatening to blow up a park near the 1600 block of South Union Street with Molotov cocktails on Saturday.
Upon arrival, one of the men attempted to flee following him not listening to the officer's commands but was found shortly after. He was discovered to be a wanted sex offender from Texas and was arrested for his warrant and resisting arrest.
The other man, Dominic Hoffman, was arrested following a search of his truck which found two Molotov cocktails. He was arrested for possession of an explosive device and felony harassment.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.