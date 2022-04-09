KENEWICK, WASH. - Shortly after 3:00p.m. Kennewick Police officers were dispatched to a vegetation fire on the 4500 block of W Metaline Avenue in Kennewick.
Heavy smoke and multiple Abor Vitae Trees were seen on fire. The fire threatening multiple structures.
Once officers arrived at the scene, they saw multiple vehicles on fire at a residence on the 4500 block of W Metaline Ave. The vehicles were parked along the trees that had caught fire.
Officers began working to evacuate residents of the endangered structures.
Officers say the cause of fire was a fire pit with heavy fire. A gust of wind blew hot embers onto the trees, which sparked flames.
The damages were kept to the exterior of two homes and one shop.
Chief Chad Michael with Kennewick Fire Department says one person is being treated for heavy smoke inhalation from attempting to fight the fire before crews arrived.
The Kennewick Police Department and Fire Departments want to remind everyone to consider when and where you start burns based on the current weather conditions to help avoid incidents like this one.
