Kennewick Police Department is looking for a missing person

KENNEWICK, Wash. -

UPDATE 8:19 a.m. - 

Kennewick Police Department says they have located Carely and she is now home and safe with her family. 

The previous story is below. 

Kennewick Police Department is looking for a vulnerable adult that went missing.

KPD says they need help locating Carely.

KPD says Carely is a vulnerable adult because she is 29-years-old but has a child's mental capacity.

Officers say in a Facebook post she was last seen walking around noon on Saturday, April 16.

KPD describes Carely in their post as 4-foot-10-inches, 160-pounds, with black shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.

Officers say they do not know what Carely was wearing when she went missing, but she could have a floral backpack and purple shoes.

KPD says if you find Carely or know where she is, call its non-emergency dispatch at (509) 628-0333.