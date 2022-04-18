KENNEWICK, Wash. -
UPDATE 8:19 a.m. -
Kennewick Police Department says they have located Carely and she is now home and safe with her family.
The previous story is below.
Kennewick Police Department is looking for a vulnerable adult that went missing.
KPD says they need help locating Carely.
KPD says Carely is a vulnerable adult because she is 29-years-old but has a child's mental capacity.
Officers say in a Facebook post she was last seen walking around noon on Saturday, April 16.
KPD describes Carely in their post as 4-foot-10-inches, 160-pounds, with black shoulder-length hair and brown eyes.
Officers say they do not know what Carely was wearing when she went missing, but she could have a floral backpack and purple shoes.
KPD says if you find Carely or know where she is, call its non-emergency dispatch at (509) 628-0333.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.