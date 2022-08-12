Kennewick Police Department Honor life lost to DUI with patrol this weekend

TRI-CITIES, Wash. -
A drunk driver killed Sami Semmern at the intersection of state route 240 and Van Giesen street 16 years ago, August 12th, 2006.
Kennewick police department posted on Facebook about her death and will be honoring her with patrols this weekend. Hoping to remind people to stay off the road while under the influence.
Semmern had just gotten back from a trip to the beach with her mother and family, when she decided to bring sand dollars they had collected to the pet store where she worked.
Linda Fastabend said her daughter loved horses and was one week away from joining the peace corps after graduating from Western Washington University.
That was the last time Semmern's mother, Linda Fastabend, saw her before she was in the hospital where they tried everything to save her according to Fastabend.
Fastabend wants her daughters story to be remembered so others don't have to go through a similar experience.
"I miss her so much. We just want people to be aware..." she said,"...get a designated driver. Be responsible. Make good choices."
Fastabend shared her story with the community and spoke with schools for eight years during the fifteen minutes program. The program aimed to stop people from driving under the influence.
Some commenting on Kennewick Police Department's Facebook post remembered Semmern's story from the program. Others commented on their own experience with deaths as the result of a DUI.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.