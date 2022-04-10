Kennewick Police Department respond to a collision on W 4th Ave. and S Union St.

KENNEWICK, WASH. - Just after 2:00 a.m. on Sunday, Kennewick Police officers responded to a single vehicle collision on W4th Ave. and S Union St.
When officers arrived at the scene, the driver of the vehicle seemed to be under the influence and impaired. He is a 46-year old Pasco resident,
According to Kennewick PD, the driver was headed westbound on W 4th Ave. and began colliding with multiple street signs until hitting a boulder in the middle of the roundabout.
The driver was taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence.
KPD wants to remind everyone that being a responsible driver is simple. if you are drinking, do not drive!
