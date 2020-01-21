KENNEWICK, WA - The Kennewick Police Department is welcoming their newest member: K-9 Ivan, a 2-year-old German Shepherd / Belgian Malinois mix from the Czech Republic.

Kennewick Police says K-9 Ivan was trained by Officer Kohn, who recently retired after 30 years of service, 22 of which with the K-9 program. Officer Kohn has trained all of KPD's K-9 officers, as well as those from other departments across the state.

According to KPD, K-9 Ivan has over 1,000 hours of training and was certified with his handler, Officer Whitney, as a Patrol K-9 Team through the Washington State Criminal Justice Training Commission. His primary duties are to help keep officers safe and finding suspects using his tracking and searching abilities.

KPD says K-9 Ivan has his own passport and is obsessed with his Kong chew toy.