Kennewick Police find aluminum foil strips contaminated with fentanyl in kids park

KENNEWICK, WA - The Kennewick Police Department (KPD) is asking people in the community to NOT pick up any aluminum foil strips you see in a park or street due to possible fentanyl contamination.

One of KPD's officers was in a City of Kennewick park and noticed aluminum foil strips that were being blown down the street and into the grass area where children frequently play that have black burnt lines on the foil.

Police say these lines are the result of narcotics users smoking fentanyl pills, also called mexi’s or blues, and can leave residue on the aluminum foil and small amounts can be extremely dangerous.

KPD shared the photo below showing the lethal dose of fentanyl in comparison to heroin.

"We are taking all the enforcement action we are authorized to under the current parameters set forth in Washington State law (the Revised Code of Washington)," wrote KPD on Facebook. "Our Officer took some time to walk through the area and collected the pieces of foil."

 
Here is an informational link to the DEA’s website concerning fentanyl https://www.dea.gov/resources/facts-about-fentanyl
 
We also understand that drug and alcohol addiction is difficult for the addict and their friends & family. Here are several of the local counseling resources:

