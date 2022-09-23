Kennewick police host first-ever Coffee and Cookie with a Cop

KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is hosting its first ever Coffee and Cookie with a Cop on Saturday, September 24 to meet with and talk to community members. You can see officers from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. to ask questions, ask for help, chat or simply enjoy the free cookies and coffee.
The event is supported by the Kennewick Police Department Foundation and local businesses Indaba Coffee Roasters and Our Cookie House. Stop by the event at 8530 W Gage Boulevard.
