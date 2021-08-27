Kennewick Police identify the suspect of the multiple fires Wednesday

KENNEWICK, WA - The Kennewick Police Department released their media report of the police involved shooting of a man who started multiple fires Wednesday and identified the two victims that were shot at a residence on S. Gum St.
FULL REPORT BELOW:
On August 25, 2021 at 4:47 am, Kennewick Police Department officers responded to 114 N Edison St, the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) Local 112 building, to assist the Kennewick Fire Department (KFD) with a suspicious fire. KFD was able to quickly suppress the fire and minimize damage. KPD officers conducted an investigation and determined that forced entry was made into the building and that the fire appeared to have been intentionally set.
At 7:21 am, KPD officers and KFD responded to 8340 W Gage Blvd, the IBEW Local 112 training building for a report of a suspicious fire. It was discovered that forced entry had been made into the building and it appeared that the fire was intentionally set. KFD was able to quickly control the fire to minimize damage. Preliminary investigation appears to link this fire with the fire at 114 N. Edison St.
The Kennewick Police Department Criminal Investigation Division continues to investigate both incidents. During the investigation, the suspect that forced entry and set fire to the building at 114 N Edison St was identified as Ryan Kaufman (43). It is believed that the arsons that occurred at both locations were committed by Kaufman.
On August 25, 2021, at 12:06 pm, KPD and KFD responded to the 4300 block of S. Gum St. where two deceased adults were located. Preliminary investigation indicated they may be involved in the SIU investigation.
On August 26, 2021, Kennewick Police Department CID and the Washington State Patrol Crime Lab processed the crime scene at the S. Gum St. address. During the investigation, it was determined that someone had intentionally set fire to the interior of the residence. The two deceased adults located inside the residence were identified as Daniel Kaufman (75) and Vickie Kaufman (68) of Kennewick, WA. The preliminary investigation has shown that the Daniel and Vickie likely died of apparent gun shot wounds. Next of kin have been notified.
This is an ongoing homicide investigation being conducted by the KPD Criminal Investigations Division. Anyone with information regarding the incident, please call the Kennewick Police Department. KPD Detectives are also asking for residents in the area of the 4300 block of S. Gum St. to check any home video surveillance for vehicles or persons coming or going from the area between 3:30 to 4:45 am on August 25, 2021.
If any video footage is located, please call the Kennewick Police Department.