UPDATE 1:52 P.M.:
KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police have identified the victim from Sunday morning's homicide as 20-year-old Andrea Nunez.
Upon arrival officers located Nunez, lying on E 7th Ave with an apparent gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead on the scene.
Detectives are actively trying to identify two males in surveillance video that police obtained from a nearby house. Police say this does not appear to be a random act of violence.
KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police are investigating a homicide that happened on South Gum Street and 7th Avenue in Kennewick early Sunday morning.
Police responded to a shots fired call around 4:15 a.m. when they arrived they found a woman dead on the street. Police also found shell casing around the area.
Based on surveillance video that KPD obtained, they believe they are looking for two hispanic male suspects.
