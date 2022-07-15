KENNEWICK, Wash.-
Kennewick Police Officers are investigating a weapons complaint from around 9:30 p.m. Thursday.
The multiple calls of a weapons complaint involving a crash off W Clearwater Ave and N Kellogg St.
When officers arrived on scene, a person was found laying in the road and later pronounced dead on scene.
Another person was taken to the hospital by Kennewick Fire.
KPD is investigating the crash.
More details will be released once a next of kin is notified.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.