KENNEWICK, Wash. — The Kennewick Police Department is investigating a second-degree murder case after family found 66-year-old Susan Martin dead in a home on August 30. Just before 10:30 a.m., the family called emergency personnel to the home on W 7th Avenue, reporting stab wounds.
A 73-year-old male has been arrested for alleged second degree murder, according to the Kennewick Police Department. Investigation is ongoing and the WSP Crime Lab is still processing the scene.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
