KENNEWICK,WA- Kennewick Police are investigating a dumpster fire from Thursday, July 22nd around 6 p.m. at the HeatherStone Apartments off of West 10th Avenue.
Police said the dumpster was moved from its original location in the complex by people in the complex so the flames did not threaten any apartment buildings or bushes. Kennewick Fire Department said the cause of the fire is still being investigated. The Kennewick Fire Department urges people not to dispose of flammable things such as hot coals or ashes from fireplaces, wood stoves, or grills. These materials should be discarded in an appropriate container.