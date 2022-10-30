KENNEWICK, Wash.-
Kennewick Police were dispatched to the 1100 block of W 5th Ave Saturday night after multiple gunshots were heard in the area.
When officers arrived on scene, they found a two car crash and one person was dead in one of the cars.
The investigation shows the man had been shot.
According to KPD, officers are investigating as a possible homicide.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
