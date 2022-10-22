KENNEWICK, Wash.-
Kennewick Police Officers were called out to shot fired at 6 S Cascade St. Initial reports tells us one man shot another and then left from the scene.
Kennewick PD and Richland PD were able to find the suspect. The 23-year-old suspect was found and arrested.
The man is from Richland and was booked into the Benton Count Jail.
According to KPD, no one was injured in the shooting.
If you have any information regarding the shooting, you're asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.