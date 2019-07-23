KENNEWICK, WA - Police are investigating an armed robbery that happened early Tuesday morning.

The suspect went into the Jet Mart Conoco store wearing a mask and demanded money from the clerk at gunpoint.

The clerk complied and the suspect ran away.

No one was injured during this incident.

The suspect is described as a light skinned black male, about 30 years old and approximately 5'5" tall with a heavy build and short black hair.

If you recognize this male please contact Kennewick Police immediately at (509) 628-0333 or contact Tri City Crimestoppers at (800) 222-8477 to remain anonymous