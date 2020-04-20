KENNEWICK,WA- Kennewick Police responded to a car crash involving a 4-wheeler Monday evening leaving one injured on Fairway Dr. and S. Oak St.
Police said the driver of an Acura Sedan collided with a 4-wheeler at the corner of Fairway Dr. and Oak St. just after 8:40 p.m.
Medics arrived on scene to look over the driver of the car and the two occupants on the 4-wheeler. The driver of the 4-wheeler was transported to a local hospital for treatment.
Police do not know the condition of the patient at this time.
Police are continuing to investigate the crash and have not charged the driver of the car.
This is a developing story.