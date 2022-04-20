Kennewick police investigating gunshot death on 5th Ave and Washington Street

KENNEWICK, Wash. -
Kennewick Police Department has advised of an active scene around W 5th Avenue and S Washington Street. It is asking people to avoid the area while it investigates a local death.
One gunshot victim arrived at a local hospital around 5 p.m. on April 20. By the time KPD arrived, the male victim had died. KPD believes the death is connected to the area it is investigating.
The nature of death is currently unknown.
According to Lieutenant Jason Kiel, KPD identified vehicles involved with the male, one of which was located. It was reported that the victim was dropped off at the hospital in one vehicle, then a male exited and got into a different vehicle. The second vehicle was located.
When stopped by police, one male ran away and into a house. KPD then reported a female driver and 5-year-old passenger in the vehicle. There was also a firearm observed.
Kiel reports that multiple individuals have been detained for suspected involvement. KPD believes everyone exited the house that the male ran into. It believes this male was detained.
KPD expects to be in the area for several hours and is prioritizing keeping residents safe.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.