Kennewick Police investigating homicide from early Sunday morning

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police are investigating a homicide that happened on South Gum Street and 7th Avenue in Kennewick early Sunday morning.
Police responded to a shots fired call around 4:15 a.m. when they arrived they found a woman dead on the street. Police also found shell casing around the area.
Based on surveillance video that KPD obtained, they believe they are looking for two hispanic male suspects.
The victim has not yet been identified.
This is an ongoing investigation, check back for updates.