KPD officers responding to reports of an unconscious person found a gunshot victim.

KENNEWICK, Wash.-

UPDATE: 9:20 a.m.

According to Kennewick Police the shooting being investigated from last night on the 3700 block of West 4th Avenue, has died from his wound at a local hospital.

The case is now being investigated as a homicide by the Criminal Investigations Division.

Anyone with any information on this case is asked to call the Kennewick Police non-emergency number at 509-628-0333.

Kennewick Police first responded to reports of an unconscious person on the 3700 block of West 4th Avenue around 10:30 Wednesday night.

According to the KPD officers found a gunshot victim on scene.

The victim was transported to the hospital and the KPD Criminal Investigations Division is in charge of the case.

This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.