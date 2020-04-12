Kennewick police investigating robbery at Circle K gas station

KENNEWICK, WA- Kennewick Police are investigating a robbery that happened at a gas station early Sunday morning.
Around 1:30 am, two suspects allegedly entered the "Circle K" near Deschutes Ave. and Columbia Center Blvd. wearing dark clothing and masks. One of the individuals demanded money and cigarettes from the clerk. They took the money and left before police got there.
No one was hurt. if you have any information about the incident, call police.
