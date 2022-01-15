KENNEWICK, Wash.-
On Saturday, January 15 at approximately 4:35 p.m. Kennewick Police Officers were dispatched to an assault with weapons located at 1321 N Columbia Center Boulevard.
Dispatch received multiple 911 calls in reference to this incident. Officers arrived and located a juvenile male who had received a stab wound.
Officers on scene rendered aid, until EMS arrived. The juvenile male was transported to a local hospital where he received medical attention for his non-life-threatening wound.
At this moment, the investigation is ongoing. Officers have identified the juvenile suspect in this case.