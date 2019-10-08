KENNEWICK, WA - On Monday, October 7 at about 11 p.m., Kennewick Police officers responded to a home in the 800 block of S. Gum Street for a report of a car that had crashed through the house.

Multiple callers reported that after the car pictured had crashed through the house, the occupants of the car allegedly took off running. Luckily, no one in the home at the time of the crash was injured.

Officers found evidence inside of the car that has provided a lead as to whom the driver could have been. If you or anyone you know has information about this incident please contact SECOMM at 509-628-0333.

KPD also wants to remind the motoring public that if you are involved in a collision of any kind, that you are required by law to stop and identify yourself. Failing to do so is a crime.