KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police are looking for a man who is believed to have stolen seven pairs of Ray-Ban sunglasses from a store in the Columbia Center Mall on August 15th.

The man pictured entered the store, allegedly hid the sunglasses on his person, and then allegedly left the store without paying. The value of the sunglasses is over $1,200.

Kennewick Police are asking for the public’s help identifying the man in the photo. If you have any information regarding this case please contact the Kennewick Police Department at 509-628-0333 and reference KPD case #19-32526.