KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police are looking for a man who stole about $240 from the Motel 6 on W. 2nd Avenue.

On Thursday, Aug. 29 at about 4 a.m., the man pictured allegedly entered the motel and claimed a fight was happening in the back parking lot. When the clerk went to check, the man reached into the cash register and stole about $240 in cash.

If anyone has information on the identity of the man, please call Dispatch at (509) 628-0333 or Crimestoppers at (509) 586-8477. (#19-34237)