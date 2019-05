KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police are asking for the community's help in finding a missing adult man diagnosed with dementia.

Warren Luke left his house in the 600 block of South Huntington St. on foot on Sunday and has not been seen for hours now.

He is described as being skinny with uncombed white hair. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt and black pants.

If you know anything or have seen Luke you are asked to contact police.