KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick police are looking for a suspect in two U.S. Bank thefts that both happened on Thursday.
Police initially responded to a theft at the U.S. Bank on Columbia Center Blvd., near the mall. The theft happened around 1:10 p.m.
Police describe the suspect as a man with a darker complexion, dark hair and facial hair, and wearing lighter-colored clothing. Police say the man requested the undisclosed amount of money in a non-violent way by passing a note, which police say makes the crime a theft and not a robbery.
While investigating this theft, officers learned that the U.S. Bank at 303 W. 1st Ave. had also fallen victim to a similar theft at about 11:50 a.m. Thursday morning. Officers responded to that bank and confirmed the same suspect with involved in both alleged thefts.
This is an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about either theft is urged to call KPD's non-emergency number at 509-628-0333 and ask to speak to an officer regarding this case.