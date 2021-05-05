Kennewick Police looking for suspects after 9 people shot with a BB gun, including a 5-year old girl

KENNEWICK, Wash - Police in Kennewick are looking for several people who shot 9 people with a bb gun, including a 5-year-old girl.
Police say on Wednesday afternoon officers responded to the 1900 block of W. 4th Place in Kennewick for an assault with weapons.
A woman told officers that her 5-year-old daughter was playing in the front yard of their home when she was shot with a BB gun.
Investigators say the shooters then drove to 4th Avenue and South Vancouver Street and shot a second victim. The child and second victim sustained large welts.
Assault with a weapon KPD case 21-16976 UPDATE: Kennewick Police received numerous tips in this investigation....Posted by Kennewick Police Department on Tuesday, May 4, 2021
Police then identified 5 more children who had been hit and two more adults.
Investigators say the suspects were driving a silver pickup truck, with three people riding in the back.
If you have any information, call non-emergency dispatch at (509) 628-0333, reference KPD case 21-16976.