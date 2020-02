KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick police are looking for two suspects who robbed a Circle K on Jan. 29.

Wednesday morning at 3:50 a.m., the men pictured robbed the Circle K on S. Washington St. after holding the cashier at knife point.

Detectives obtained surveillance photographs of the two suspects, and are asking for the public's help with identifying them.

If you have any information on this robbery, please contact non-emergency dispatch at (509) 628-0333