KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police are investigating a robbery that happened at Carniceria Tres Pueblos in the 2400 block of W. Kennewick Ave. Sunday night.
Sunday night at about 8:30 p.m., two Hispanic men entered the Carniceria Tres Pueblos pretending to be cashing payroll checks. When the cashier told them the business had just closed and the check couldn't not be cashed, one of the suspects walked around to counter to the cash register and demanded money from the cashier.
No weapons were displayed, but the cashier feared being assaulted if they didn't comply. No one was injured and the suspects ran away with an undisclosed amount of money.
One suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his early 30s, about 5'02", with an average build and black hair shaved on the sides but bushy and curly on top. He was wearing a gray shirt and blue jeans.
The other suspect is described as a Hispanic man in his early 30s, 5'03", with a thick build and wearing dark clothing. He had sideburns that ran down the sides of his face and into his trimmed beard.
Kennewick Police detectives are investigating. If you have any information on this case, please contact SECOMM/non-emergency dispatch at (509) 628-0333.