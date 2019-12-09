KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police are investigating a robbery that happened at Carniceria Tres Pueblos in the 2400 block of W. Kennewick Ave. Sunday night.

Sunday night at about 8:30 p.m., two Hispanic men entered the Carniceria Tres Pueblos pretending to be cashing payroll checks. When the cashier told them the business had just closed and the check couldn't not be cashed, one of the suspects walked around to counter to the cash register and demanded money from the cashier.

No weapons were displayed, but the cashier feared being assaulted if they didn't comply. No one was injured and the suspects ran away with an undisclosed amount of money.