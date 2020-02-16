Kennewick police looking for woman who allegedly stole and used credit cards

KENNEWICK, WA- Kennewick Police officers are currently looking to identify a woman after she allegedly stole and used stolen credit cards.
Officers were called to the area of W 10th Ave and S Irby St in Kennewick to reports of vehicle prowl. While speaking with the victim, officers discovered the stolen credit cards were allegedly in use at Walmart and Fred Meyers.
A family member of the victim then confronted 28 year old Jacob Sanders at the Fred Meyers. Sanders fled on bike across Hwy 395 and was hit by a vehicle. Despite the collision Sanders was able to get away but officers were called to hospital later in the night for a man who fit Sanders description.
After being treated Sanders was arrested and booked into the Benton County Jail for Credit Card-Unlawful Factoring of Transactions and Burglary. Police are still looking for the woman involved, if you have any information contact Kennewick Police.