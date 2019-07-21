YAKIMA, WA - Kennewick Police are looking for a woman believed to be in danger after last being seen with a man who she has a protective order against.

Officers responded to a house in the area of 300 block of E. 4th Ave. around 3:00 p.m. Sunday afternoon for a suspicious circumstance.

The reporting party said that she received a phone call from the victim stating that she had allegedly been coerced into getting into a car with Jonathan Mo, saying once she got inside the car he wasn't letting her leave.

Mo is known to the victim and there is a valid no-contact order between the two.

A phone trace shows the two are in the Yakima area, in a silver Honda Civic with license plate BCE3038.

Police believe the victim's safety is in danger and are asking for the public's help in locating them.

If you know anything call police.