Kennewick police officer featured in statewide campaign video helping promote officer recruitment

KENNEWICK, WA - According to the Police Executive Research Forum, 63% of police departments say their number of job applicants has gone down.

The Bureau of Justice also says police staffing has decreased by more than ten percent over the past five years.

But the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs is hoping to change that with their new initiative. And the Kennewick Police Department is helping kick it off.

Wear the Badge Washington aims to improve the recruitment and retention of officers throughout the state. The initiative will help give potential candidates and the public a better understanding of what it's really like to work as a peace officer in the 21st century.

As a part of the initiative, law enforcement members are sharing their stories about why they wanted to help serve their communities. One of those stories comes from Kennewick Police Officer Sebastian Castilleja.

"My parents had domestic violence issues [and] drug addictions. So the law enforcement community was kind of a part of my life in a negative manner when I was growing up. [But] I never saw law enforcement as a negative factor. So, I really just pursued that and it's my way of giving back to the community now," Officer Castilleja said.

Officer Castilleja says its challenging to deal with the way police are sometimes viewed by the public. But at the end of the day, there is no other job he would rather be doing because of the positive impact he gets to make on peoples' lives every day.

The Kennewick Police Department is hiring right now.

To watch Officer Castilleja's full story, see open positions, or to learn more about Wear the Badge Washington, you can go to https://www.wearthebadgewa.org/, or @wearthebadgewa on Facebook.