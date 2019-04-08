KENNEWICK, WA - A Kennewick Police Officer has been awarded the KPD Life Saving Award after he took control of a car accident he witnessed while off-duty and provided the man involved with lifesaving care before first responders arrived.

On December 28, 2018, Kennewick Police Officer Adam Greiber was on his way home on Interstate 82 after a long night shift when a vehicle in front of him left the icy roadway and rolled three times before coming to a stop. Officer Greiber immediately stopped and directed other citizens to block traffic to make the scene safe.

Officer Greiber then found the single occupant who had been ejected from the vehicle, assessing the victim's injuries and providing support by stabilizing the victim's neck while calling dispatch on his cell phone.

The victim was taken to Trios Hospital, where he coded but was revived by medical staff.

The victim is currently recovering from his injuries, and his fiancee later called the Kennewick Police Department to say she believes Officer Greiber saved her fiancee's life.

In a letter recommending Officer Greiber for the KPD Life Saving Award, Sergeant Littrell noted, "Officer Greiber exemplifies our department motto of "Committed to Your Safety".