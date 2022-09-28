Kennewick police release body cam footage from Clearwater Bay standoff

KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Police Department has released some of the body camera footage from the chase and standoff at the Clearwater Bay apartments on September 13. This footage is graphic and viewer discretion is advised.
KPD Officer Cory McGee saw wanted 26-year-old Anthony Martinez-Mata around the apartments that day. Officer Avery Smith tried to go up to Martinez-Mata, but he ran away. As Smith chased the wanted man, Martinez-Mata began shooting, according to the press release. Smith shot back.
Martinez-Mata then ran into a seemingly random apartment complex. The resident used a back window to get out and tell police, according to the press release. A standoff followed, with multiple law enforcement agencies and the Tri-City Regional SWAT Team.
Eventually, they were able to negotiate with Martinez-Mata, convincing him to come out. He was taken to the hospital for non-life-threatening injuries. Once cleared, he was booked into the Benton County Jail.
Martinez-Mata faces charges of first degree assault, unlawful firearm possession and first degree criminal trespassing. His bail was set at $1 million and his trial is scheduled for November 14.
