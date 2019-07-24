KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police have released photos regarding a reported explosion that happened at Southridge High School.

At about 4:45 p.m. on Sunday, July 22, KPD officers responded to the south parking lot at Southridge High School for the report of an explosion. Officers found the remnants of a cooking pot when they arrived. The Richland Police Department bomb squad also responded.

Police say initial reports that it was a pressure cooker are wrong, as it was not. Witnesses reported seeing a silver car speeding away from the area.

Police, with the help of the Kennewick School District, got pictures of the explosion, a silver suspect vehicle, and a possible witness vehicle (black) that drove through the lot and left before the explosion.

There were no reported injuries or property damage, and police say they don't have any reason to believe the school was being specifically targeted.

This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information about this incident or were in the black car, call KPD at 509-628-0333 or Tri-Cities Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.