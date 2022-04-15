Kennewick police respond to one injured in a shooting near Yoke's Friday afternoon

KENNEWICK, Wash. -
The Kennewick Police Department is investigating an incident that occurred near Rainier Street and W 27th Avenue on Friday, April 15 where shots fired injured a young adult.
KPD reports that a group of juveniles was gathered with two adult males when a gun went off, just before 4 p.m. It is currently unclear whether this was accidental.
One juvenile was shot in the arm but is expected to be ok.
The two adults ran west, but everyone else stayed on scene. K-9 tracks were unsuccessful and the two are now considered people of high interest by KPD.
KPD says streets are now clear.
KPD believes the men are in their early 20s and only one shot the gun.
Anyone with information is asked to call non-emergency dispatch at 509-628-0333.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
