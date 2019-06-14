Kennewick Police resue baby locked in truck

KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police officers rescued a baby accidentally locked inside a truck Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to the area of West Clearwater Avenue and Steptoe Street when the baby was accidentally locked inside the truck.

The outside temperature was about 98 degrees and much hotter inside the truck. Officers broke the window on the parents' request.

Officers immediately applied ice packs from an officer's lunch pail to cool off the baby while medics arrived.

Medics have evaluated the baby and expect the baby to be okay.

Officers would like to remind you to take extra care this summer and realize that children, and animals, should never be left unattended in vehicles, even in the shade.