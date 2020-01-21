KENNEWICK, WA - Kennewick Police's K-9 Officer Bear has returned to work after having ingested meth while helping serve a search warrant on January 14.

KPD says K-9 Bear and his handler were with detectives serving the search warrant in the 1700 block of W. 25th Avenue, where he helped find suspected meth and drug paraphernalia hidden in the house and a vehicle.

During the search, K-9 Bear somehow ingested an unknown amount of meth. it was only until later that night that his handler noticed Bear was not behaving normally. His handler gave him a dose of nasal Narcan, but it had no affect.

Bear's handler took him to Mid-Columbia Pet Emergency Service, where a test confirmed Bear had amphetamines in his system. Bear had high blood pressure, high temperature and muscle tremors, and was required to stay under constant vet observation for the next 40 hours between Mid-Columbia Pet Emergency Service and Vista Veterinary Hospital while he recovered.

KPD says that today, Bear has been cleared for full duty and returned to work. KPD thanks the staff at Mid-Columbia Pet Emergency Service and Vista Veterinary Hospital for taking care of K-9 Bear.