KENNEWICK, WA - Car prowls are on the rise. According to the Kennewick Police Department there have been upwards of 180 car prowl incidents during the last three months alone. And police says it’s happening in both residential neighborhoods and in public parking lots.
But perhaps the most surprising part? Lt. Aaron Clem, Public Information Officer for the Kennewick Police Department says, "70 percent of our more than 150 car prowls have occurred in unlocked vehicles. People that commit this crime, generally speaking are looking in windows and checking door handles... if they find an open door handle or unlocked car they’ll get into the car, and take whatever they can find that’s valuable," he told NBC Right Now.
What’s more, Clem says since the beginning of the year at least six guns have been stolen from unlocked cars in the area.
However, it’s not just stolen guns that pose a risk. Earlier this month Kittitas Sheriffs responded to a call for a home burglary, and police say the man was able to enter the home with a garage opener he took from an unlocked car parked in the homeowners driveway.
To avoid being a target Clem says, "number one remove your items, number two lock your doors, number 3, and maybe more importantly, this should have been number one... remove your fire arms from your cars," he said.
And if you must leave items in your car it's best to remove them from plain sight or place them in the trunk. Clem also recommends writing down all serial numbers for things like laptops, cellphones and of course guns.. that way if these items are stolen police are able to return them to you if, and when they are recovered.