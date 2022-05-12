KENNEWICK, Wash. -
The Kennewick Police Department has confirmed several calls reporting gunshots before 9:30 p.m. on May 12.
Multiple people called, hearing shots between the 3200 block of West 4th Avenue and 7th Avenue and Union Street. Callers reported hearing between four and eight gunshots, according to Sergeant Chris Bennett.
Officers are searching the area but have not yet found any casings, victims or remnants of a shooting. Officers on scene are saying it looks like the case will not have a lot to go off of, at this time the only evidence is the numerous calls.
KPD is continuing to search the area. It does not believe there is a current threat to the public.
This is a developing story, which means information could change. We are working to report timely and accurate information as we get it.
