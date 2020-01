KENNEWICK, Wash. - The Kennewick Police Department needs your help finding the people responsible for stealing thousands of dollars worth of equipment.



KPD says it happened just before 5 am this morning.



Officers say the suspects shown on these screenshots of security footage posted on the police department's Facebook page, allegedly entered a fenced compound off of Brinkley Road and stole construction tools from multiple vehicles.



They then loaded them into the white truck with the license plate number, C06417M.



The suspects drove a red or maroon SUV. If you have any information, please contact Kennewick police.